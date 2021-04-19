Sikh artist creates tribute to FedEx shooting victims

People all around the world are honoring the 8 people killed in Thursday’s shooting at a FedEx facility on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

That includes an artist in the United Kingdom. Inkquisitive has created a piece called “FedUP” where the 8 victims are depicted as doves flying free from a FedEx crate.

The artist shared the image on his Instagram, saying we often forget how fragile it must be for the family members learning their loved one is not returning.

He goes on to say, as a member of the Sikh community, he is heartbroken. The piece is dedicated to his fellow Sikhs.

Four of the eight people who were killed were members of the Sikh community.