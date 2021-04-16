‘We must act’: President Biden addresses FedEx shooting, calls gun violence an ‘epidemic’

FILE – In this March 25, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Biden is taking the opposite approach of the Clinton administration to help the economy. He’s bulking up on debt to fuel growth, offering aid to the poor without work requirements and pulling back from globalization. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Joe Biden said he and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed on the mass shooting in Indianapolis that killed eight people.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police were called to the FedEx Ground facility Thursday night in response to reports of gunfire.

IMPD said a gunman started shooting in the parking lot and then entered the facility. Eight people were killed; the shooter then killed himself.

Biden called the shooting the “latest in a string of tragedies” involving gun violence. He’s ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House, public buildings and grounds, and military posts and embassies.

Here’s his full statement:

Vice President Harris and I have been briefed by our homeland security team on the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, where a lone gunman murdered eight people and wounded several more in the dark of night.



Today’s briefing is just the latest in a string of tragedies, following closely after gunmen firing bullets in broad day light at spas in and around Atlanta, Georgia, a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and so many other shootings.



While we await critical details about the shooting, its motivation, and other key information, once again, I have the solemn duty of ordering the flag lowered at half-staff at the White House, public buildings and grounds, and military posts and embassies, just two weeks after I gave the last such order.



It’s a mass shooting just a week after we met, in the Rose Garden, with families who lost children and dear friends as bullets pierced their bodies and souls in schools, a night club, in a car at a gas station, and a town meeting at a grocery store. And it came just the night before 14th anniversary of the shooting at Virginia Tech, in which a gunman murdered 32 people.



Last night and into the morning in Indianapolis, yet again families had to wait to hear word about the fate of their loved ones. What a cruel wait and fate that has become too normal and happens every day somewhere in our nation.



Gun violence is an epidemic in America. But we should not accept it. We must act.



Last week, I called on the Justice Department to better protect Americans from gun violence. I also urged Congress to hear the call of the American people – including the vast majority of gun owners – to enact commonsense gun violence prevention legislation, like universal background checks and a ban of weapons of war and high-capacity magazines.



Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence. It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation.



We can, and must, do more to act and to save lives.



God bless the eight fellow Americans we lost in Indianapolis and their loved ones, and we pray for the wounded for their recovery.