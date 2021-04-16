Woman expresses frustration over said lack of communication following FedEx mass shooting: ‘They need a different type of policy’

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Indianapolis area was learning about a deadly mass shooting at a FedEx facility where nine people died, several reached out to FOX59 saying they were unable to contact loved ones due to the company not allowing employees to have their cell phones while working.

Tammy Campbell’s husband works at the FedEx. She says the overall communication surrounding the shooting was not helpful.

“The number that they told us to call had no information at all,” said Campbell. “We got different information each time.”

While she was told her husband is alright, Campbell says she still will not really know until he gets off work at 10 a.m.

“They need a different type of policy where you can contact your employee or allow them to have their cell phones. They gotta change that,” she said.

Right now, Campbell’s sympathies are with the people who died and the loved ones who are mourning them.

“That’s all they wanted to do — is just go to work. They didn’t want anything else…I’m just praying for the ones who got the sad news.”