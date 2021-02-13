Indianapolis Fire Department investigating large fire on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are looking into what caused a massive fire on the city’s near west side Saturday morning.

The fire happened on Washington Street near Addison Street just before 7:30 a.m. The Indianapolis Fire Department said when they arrived the home was already fully engulfed. The fire then spread to a neighboring business suite that firefighters say had been vacant for years.

Several city blocks were closed to traffic as firefighters battled the flames from all angles. IFD says they are not sure how the fire started.

Witnesses in the area say vacant home fires are becoming more common in their neighborhood. IFD says the best way to prevent this from happening is to call police if you suspect someone trespassing a vacant property.