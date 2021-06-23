Indianapolis Fire Department letting children be a firefighter for a day

INDIANAPOLIS — Some kids who say they want to be a firefighter when they grow up got to do just that this week.

The Indianapolis Fire Department is hosting its Firefighter For a Day camp, offering children aged 7-12 a chance to get hands-on and learn new skills.

The camp includes the opportunity to learn about CPR, hazardus materials at home, and more.

“They’re learning about hands on CPR, they’re learning about the value of teamwork, they’re learning about nutrition and they’re even having fun while theyre’ doing it,” sai Aleatha Henderson, Captain and Director of Public Education at the Indianapolis Fire Department. “And the most important part, they’re learning about what it’s like to be a firefighter.”

Henderson said the children attending the camp take the lessons home along with a goodie bag filled with information that reenforces what they learned at the camp.

The department has been hosting the camp for 20 years. This year, 255 children are signed up for the camp. Signups for the program begin in early May.