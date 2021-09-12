Indianapolis Fire Department recovers victim from grain silo after 10 hour effort

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after getting trapped inside a grain silo Saturday.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said crews responded to the 1100 block of West 18th Street around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a man stuck in soybean product inside the silo. When crews arrived, they confirmed that Marvin Tyler was trapped in the product and non-responsive.

The department said the constant shift of the soybean product became the biggest obstacle for rescuers. They reported every time progress was made in removing it from the victim, it would slide back down and put them back to square one.

Just before 2:30 p.m., rescuers were able to make contact with Tyler, but an assessment found him to be non-viable.

Eventually, IFD Tac Teams used a high angle rope system to lower down and build a working platform. Despite some frustration, the department said rescuers stabilized and re-stabilized the position Tyler was in and used a Vac Truck to remove the soybean product from around him.

Crews were able to extract Tyler from the grain bin around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The circumstances around his death are under investigation.