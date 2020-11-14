Indianapolis firefighter dies after medical issue in the line of duty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) is mourning the loss of a firefighter that died following a medical issue after responding to a possible structure collapse Friday.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said IFD Engineer Matthew Bennett died after complaining of chest pain while responding to a scene on Friday morning. The crews were called to the 5400 block of Brendan Park Way around 10 a.m. Friday after a car drove into the home through the garage area.

While crews were responding to the call, IFD Command learned that Bennett was in an ambulance complaining of chest pain. He was transported to the hospital and taken into surgery.

Bennett died Saturday afternoon despite the work of personnel and the medical team. He was surrounded by family when he died.

The IFD is asking everyone to keep Bennett, his family and his IFD family in their thoughts as they grieve his unexpected death.