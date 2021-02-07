Indianapolis firefighters prepared for elements as bitter cold rolls through

INDIANAPOLIS – As an arctic blast rolls through central Indiana, the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross offered tips for Hoosiers to stay safe in extreme cold, including making any trips outside as brief as possible.

While some people may have the choice to limit their time outdoors, many essential workers do not. That list includes first responders ready to help when an emergency strikes.

With the frigid temperatures come additional considerations that fire crews must take to stay safe when battling a fire in extreme cold.

On Saturday afternoon, the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the 400 block of N. Hamilton Avenue for a report of working fire.

When fire crews arrived, fire from a vacant home had spread to an adjacent home, also vacant, causing significant damage. IFD said firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 45 minutes.

Neighbors told IFD they believe squatters are to blame for the fire, saying they have noticed people trespassing in and out.

As firefighters poured water on the homes in below-freezing temperatures, at times getting hit with the water themselves, FOX59 asked fire officials how they prepare to stay safe in these below-normal temperatures and still put out fires efficiently.

“With the cold weather coming in, incident commanders will call for additional personnel to come in,” said IFD Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Rita Reith.

Reith said bringing in additional personnel helps ensure firefighters have the opportunity to get warmed up in between components of an incident and rehab in a warm space, if needed, before heading back to fighting a fire.

“As we’re working on a scene, one of the things that happens is the cold weather zaps your energy real quick,” said Reith. “So you need to have additional manpower on scene, additional crews on scene, so they can get warmed up in between.”

She said firefighters responding to the incidents have to make sure they have their two sets of gear ready to go.

With freezing temperatures for consecutive days in a row, IFD said the department and Citizens Energy Group have a hydrant program partnership that’s been in place for several years.

“That started yesterday, anticipating this weather coming in over the next week,” said Reith. “Citizens Energy will send out a hydrant technician on every working incident to make sure that we have – if we have any issues with a hydrant, they have personnel to help us mitigate those issues so that we have immediate whatever when we need it, because that’s the one thing we can’t do this without.”

The combination of putting water on a working fire and bitter cold temperatures can create an icy situation for firefighters.

“The equipment gets frozen. Any time you throw water it’s an immediate ice situation,” said Reith. “It turns to ice as soon as it comes out of the hose and hits something. It’s automatically an icy situation.”

She said the department comes prepared with kitty litter to put on the ground and change their work surface operation to make it a bit safer for the men and women working at a scene.

“All of these considerations happen each and every time that the cold weather comes in,” Reith said.

The department prepares for these types of scenarios.

Keeping the apparatus running and equipment maintained, Reith said, is another consideration IFD takes into account when preparing to respond to fires in subfreezing temperatures.

She said IFD takes steps to ensure the hose lines that contain water don’t freeze.

“As you see here with this apparatus behind me, they want to make sure the pumps stay working and that the water is able to flow, because if you turn it off in a cold environment, it can freeze the pumps, and then you don’t get any water for them to fight the fire.”

However, it’s important to remember that firefighters do not just respond to working fires.

Of the more than 155,000 responses IFD had in 2020, nearly 10,000 of those were working fires.

IFD also trains for other cold weather-related incident responses, including ice rescue training.

“The main point that we do ice training is because no ice is safe ice. It never gets cold enough in Indiana to really make bodies of water safe,” Reith said.

“We don’t encourage anyone to be on the ice, at least in Indiana.” She explained.

Unlike other states that may have great conditions for ice fishing or other winter activities, Indiana does not.

“They might be out on the ice trying to retrieve an animal or an object,” Reith said. “Should that happen or should you witness it, the biggest thing you can do is call 911, activate that emergency system. Stay on scene, stay in the last known location you saw that person and try to maintain contact with that person.”

IFD prepares to respond in the event of these incidents and discourages anyone from going out on ice to try and do a rescue themselves.

When roads get slick, another response IFD sees often is related to car accidents.

“We have a lot of drive-offs when it’s slick roads. People slide into a retention pond,” she said.

IFD’s training translates into responding to any of these types of incidents.