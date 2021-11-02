Indianapolis firefighters rescue injured construction worker from 11th story

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department rescued an injured construction worker from the 11th floor of a downtown building after he was hit by debris and unable to make it back to the ground.

According to the fire department, firefighters were dispatched at 3:35 p.m. to a multi-story building under construction at the intersection of Pennsylvania and Vermont.

The injured construction worker was a 42-year-old man who the fire department said had been employed by the company for only four months.

Firefighters scaled the building and secured the injured man to a spinal board. He was then lowered 11 stories through the air down to the ground with a rescuer harnassed on.

The fire department said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Ruscilli Construction assisted the fire department with the rescue and the onsite crane was used to help lower the man from the building.

No firefighters were injured in the process of the rescue.