Indianapolis firefighters respond to apartment fire on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS –Indianapolis crews responded to a fire Monday morning at a building where there was a deadly fire the week before.

IFD was called to N. Traub Avenue on the near west side just before 4:30 a.m.

Battalion Chief Rita Reith said the building was a vacant structure, and the fire may have been caused by nearby squatters trying to keep warm.

No one was hurt in Monday morning’s fire.

Reith said a man 74-year-old man was injured in another fire at the same building. She said he died from his injuries over the weekend.