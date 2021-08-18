Indianapolis getting more rental assistance funding

INDIANAPOLIS — More money is coming to provide rental assistance to tenants living in Marion County.

The Indiana House and Community Development Authority is providing $91-million to the City of Indianapolis.

The funds will go to the city’s Indy Rent program. This will allow the program to pay 12 months of rental assistance to eligible renters instead of the current three months.

“Of course it is federal money that comes from the CARES Act. But Indianapolis has demonstrated they’ve been getting money out the door but they’ve only had the funds to do three months of rental assistance,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch

So far, the Indy Rent program has already provided $28-million in assistance to Marion County renters.