INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is expected to receive more than $25 million in funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation due to the infrastructure law.

The announcement comes as the department’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) released tables that reflect funding increases authorized by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding will allow transit agencies to buy new buses and railcars, address their repair backlogs, modernize their fleets, and transition to new technologies to address the climate crisis.

“Every day, transit connects millions of Americans to jobs, schools, groceries, hospitals, resources, and countless other opportunities – all while helping to reduce pollution, congestion, and traffic,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Now, thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are making the largest investment in public transit in our nation’s history.”

The funding table lists Indianapolis getting $25,118,831 from the FTA. Indiana will get another $128,927,736 in annual transit formula funding. The funding supersedes the partial-year funding announced in February.