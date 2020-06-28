Indianapolis gun violence continues

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Another violent night around the Circle City has Metro Police investigating 4 separate shootings.

The first happened at approximately 11:16 p.m. on the far east side of Indianapolis when police were called to the 3100 block of Hidden Pine Drive. Responding officers found a female who had been shot and transported her to the hospital in critical condition.

About 10 minutes later, IMPD responded to a gas station on the 2900 block of Shelby Street. They found another woman shot and officials tell us she was stable at the hospital.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. a person walked-in to the I.U. Health Methodist Hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police say that person is expected to survive.

The fourth shooting occurred downtown at the park on Walnut Street located near the Canal. 911 operators received a call shortly after 2:00 a.m. for a large party and then shots heard being fired in the area. Police say a woman was shot in the leg and rushed to the hospital by the first officer on scene.

Investigations have been launched into all of these shootings.

Police have not said if any are related or if any arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or contact CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated as more facts are gathered.