Indianapolis hotels up to 50% off for Indiana residents

INDIANAPOLIS – Many of you may have canceled your vacations because of the coronavirus pandemic, so Visit Indy is hoping you’ll explore our state’s capital with a vacation close to home.

It’s offering Indiana residents up to 50 percent off hotels.

The promotion will run at 30 hotels across Indianapolis from July 3 until September 7.

Anyone with a valid Indiana license can get the deal.

Indianapolis hotels usually rely on travelers coming to town for conventions and other events, so they hope they can instead bring in local travelers looking for a drivable getaway.

Find more information here.