The Indianapolis Indians are back at home this week for a six game series against the Iowa Cubs. This week, they are taking a stand to strike out bullying in honor of Terry Badger III. Terry was a young baseball star from Covington, Indiana, who tragically took his life in March due to bullying. Terry’s parents, Robyn and Terry, as well as Cheyne Reiter with the Indianapolis Indians, joined Angela on the red couch to share more. For more information, click here.

