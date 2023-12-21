INDIANAPOLIS – The reindeer rush is getting started and the number of travelers at airports and on the road is increasing over the next few days.

As the countdown to Christmas winds down, many Hoosiers are starting their holiday weekend early.

Over at the Indianapolis International Airport, officials are currently amid peak holiday travel. Behind every bag of luggage rolling through IND comes a special holiday occasion. For some, that means a grand Christmas vacation across the world.

“We started traveling for Christmas when they were younger and create memories that last a long time that they can talk about every year,” passenger Amy Berns said as she headed out with her kids and husband.

For others, it is about catching up with loved ones in distant places.

“We are visiting grandparents for our kids and they’ve got a big family up there, so they’re going to get to see their cousins,” passenger Francis Enane said as he and his wife and kids loaded up.

Friday is expected to be one of the busiest days. Airport officials anticipate more than 17,000 travelers taking off. The day after Christmas will be the busiest with an estimated 18,000 or more passengers headed out.

“Our team is prepared to handle the influx of travelers as they head out for their holiday season,” said IND Public Affairs Director Megan Carrico.

Airport officials say early morning flights between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. account for nearly one-third of passenger travel, so they are encouraging all of those passengers to get to the airport about two hours early.

“My husband and I learned the hard way one time of missing a flight,” Berns laughed. “So, we arrive early now to make sure that never happens again.”

And of course, you want to be sure to pack smart too.

“We also recommend looking at TSA’s website for their list of prohibited items,” Carrico said. “You can make sure you’re not packing something in your bag that’s going to cause a delay through the screening process, not only for you, but others behind you.”

And fortunately, this year weather does not appear to be a major travel issue here in the Circle City.

“Our snow team is on standby but looks like we’ve got some good weather on the forecast,” Carrico said.

No matter where you are headed, Thursday’s travelers say most importantly, do not forget to pack some extra holiday cheer.

“[Have] patience and kindness with each other,” Berns said. “Get there early and just be kind to one another, especially during these times when people are typically stressed.”

If you have family coming into town, airport officials recommend parking in the cellphone lot until your group arrives.