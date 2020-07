INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport airport is the best in the country! “Travel + Leisure” readers named it the “Top Domestic Airport” in its “World’s Best Awards.”

This is the first time Indy has ranked that high on the list, but it’s the fifth year in a row they’ve made the top ten.

Readers say the airport was especially good for ease of access, security, design, restaurants and shopping.

IND says it served 9.5 million passengers last year—the most in its history.