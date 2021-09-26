Indianapolis’ Kurt Vonnegut museum named Literary Landmark

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis museum that documents the life and writings of novelist Kurt Vonnegut has been named Indiana’s first-ever “Literary Landmark” by a national group.

The designation by the Literary Landmarks Association puts the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library in company with sites associated with Edgar Allen Poe, Mark Twain and other noted authors.

Vonnegut was born in Indianapolis. He died in 2007, at age 84. His novels included “Cat’s Cradle” and “Slaughterhouse-Five.”

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the museum’s honor comes after it recently moved to a three-story Italianate building in the historic African American cultural district of Indianapolis.