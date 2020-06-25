Indianapolis launches initiative to encourage face coverings in public

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis is working with local artists to encourage face coverings in public.

The #MaskUpIndy initiative partnered the city with six local artists to create public artwork to be used as a public safety announcement. The work will illustrate the importance of wearing face coverings.

“Art can be a powerful vehicle for social change, as we’ve seen throughout the past several months,” said Arts Council of Indianapolis President & CEO Julie Goodman. “We hope that this PSA campaign will inspire residents to prioritize public health and find creative ways of their own to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Through the initiative, posters will be distributed to merchants associations, community centers, and businesses to help remind residents to wear their face coverings. Organizations and businesses wanting to request a poster can reach out to their Mayor’s Neighborhood Advocate.

Anyone can also get a free poster during regular business hours from the following locations: Indianapolis Artsgarden (110 W Washington), City-County Building (200 E Washington), Indianapolis City Market (222 E Market St), or the Original Farmers Market (every Wednesday at Monument Circle).

Anyone interested in getting a free face covering can submit a request at indy.gov/masks.