INDIANAPOLIS – The City of Indianapolis is working to restore the heart of the city’s African American culture and business community.

In the mid-20th century, Indiana Avenue was that heart. Bars and nightclubs attracted some of the greatest musicians of their time.

Blues, jazz and big band artists put the city on the Midwest music circuit that included St. Louis, Memphis, Chicago and beyond.

Eventually, the construction of I-65 bisected northern parts of the neighborhood. The advent of the IUPUI campus changed the complexion and the vibe of the community. Longtime neighbors and businesses drifted away.

Now the City is prepared to launch an effort to convince developers and community members to reimagine the Avenue and restore some of its former luster.

The Department of Metropolitan Development (DMD) is seeking input from developers on how to reinvigorate the community. New construction will pay homage to the area’s past while integrating with the surrounding neighborhood.

Currently, the Madama C.J. Walker Center and the Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library anchor the cultural community.

In the summer of 2020, street artists literally took their work to the pavement of Indiana Avenue. They painted timely messages and ground murals reflecting the atmosphere of social discord in the city.

That year, neighborhood activists beat back a developer’s plans to build student apartment housing to service the IUPUI community. They argued that it did not reflect the character of the area.

Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration steadily sought development plans and visions for somewhat dormant areas and neighborhoods surrounding downtown. This includes the west bank of the White River, the near east side and South Meridian Street.

Typically, such planning precedes City infrastructure investment and incentives to private developers to build office, business and residential sites that qualify for tax increment financing.

Responses for the Indiana Avenue Certified Strategic Plan are due to DMD on April 27, 2023