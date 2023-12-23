INDIANAPOLIS — Fire crews extinguished a blaze at a car dealership on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday morning.

According to an Indianapolis Fire Department Facebook post, crews responded to a fire at Alibaba Motors — which is located near the intersection of 30th Street and Franklin Road — at approximately 5:43 a.m. Saturday.

Photos courtesy of the Indianapolis Fire Department.

IFD and the Lawrence Fire Department brought flames under control within 15 minutes. The fire is still under investigation.

Officials preliminarily reported that a car fire caused a dealership building to go up in flames. No injuries related to the fire have been reported.