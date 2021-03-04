Indianapolis leaders ‘sleeve up’ to increase confidence in COVID vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders showing a sign of confidence today in the coronavirus vaccines that are being distributed.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, Doctor Virginia Caine, and faith-based leaders from the community rolled up their sleeves to receive a dose. They took part in the public event to promote the need for everyone to get the vaccine as soon as they are eligible.

The mayor pointed out that doing so is about more than protecting their own health.

“I want to do my part to help our city reclaim some of the moments that we had to forego during these past twelve months,” said Mayor Hogsett.

At Thursday’s Sleeve Up event, Doctor Caine, the mayor and others received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which was just approved and is a single dose vaccine. Doctor Caine encouraged Hoosiers to call 211 or reach out to their pharmacy to schedule a vaccine as soon as they are able.

Currently, Hoosiers age 50 and up, and those with five designated co-morbidities are eligible under the state rollout to get the vaccine. Teachers can get the vaccine through a federal program.