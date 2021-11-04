Indianapolis lights up blue for the first primetime Colts game in four years

INDIANAPOLIS — Primetime football is back in the Circle City, and the Colts are pulling out all of the stops.

In the stadium, fans are encouraged to wear blue in conjunction with the Horseshoe’s color rush uniforms. Outside of the stadium, the skyline and canal will be lit up blue.

“Since we’re in primetime, it’s a great opportunity to show the passion and excitement the Colts fans have,” said Stephanie Pemberton, Colts Vice President of Marketing. “I think it’s a great way to showcase our beautiful city in the national spotlight on the national stage.”

Among the many buildings and monuments lit up in downtown Indianapolis is the ten-story AES Indiana building, which will display a giant horseshoe once the sun goes down.

“We use that as a blank slate to create art and to be part of meaningful events in the city,” said Kelly Young, Director of Public Relations for AES. “The AES Window display we really have reminds us about the importance of the community.”

Nearly ten thousand LED lights fill the 267 windows on the building. In the 50s, the lightbulbs were lit by hand. Now, the display is controlled by a single computer screen.

“We work with a company or an organization to create the image, we can do that on technology can do that on a computer screen and through graphics. We have millions of color schemes,” said Young

“People make memories down here by taking pictures of the images on the windows. It really is a great conversation piece and for AES Indiana it’s a sense of pride. It’s a privilege and it’s exciting to be a part of that energy downtown as we light up the city.”

Other sports venues, including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Victory Field, are also lighting up blue in support.

“No matter who’s in the spotlight, the town comes together to show our support for each other,” said Pemberton. “Our hope is that it adds another level of energy and excitement. I think all of those things will help make this game feel more special from a fan experience standpoint.”

Lucas Oil Stadium is giving out blue winter hats to the first 50,000 fans, will feature blue cocktails that glow, and a special light show pregame and at halftime. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m.