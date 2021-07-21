Indianapolis makes Time Magazine’s list of World’s Greatest Places of 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders are applauding an article by Time Magazine that lists Indianapolis among the World’s Greatest Places of 2021.

The list, which “shines a light on ingenuity, creativity, revitalization and reopennings in destinations across the world,” focuses on the development of Indy’s Bottleworks District in recognizing Indianapolis as one of the 100 unique destinations in the world.

The recognition puts Indianapolis on the same list as places like Tokyo, Las Vegas and Antarctica.

“Indianapolis may be a smaller city, but it’s packed with standout restaurants, museums and sports centers,” the article states. “Its latest draw is the Bottleworks District, a $300 million reimagining of the historically significant spot where a Coca-Cola bottling plant operated from 1920 to 1969.

“The heart of the area is the boutique Bottleworks Hotel, which occupies the top floors of the 1920s Coca-Cola building with faithful Art Deco design and a beautifully restored spiral staircase,” the article continues. “Nearby, the new Garage Food Hall is a lively open space of over 20 local vendors, including La Chinita Poblana, a beloved Asian-fusion taco spot, and Axle’s Garage Tap, with 20 craft and specialty beers on draft.”

“This is a great validation,” said Downtown Indy, Inc. Senior Vice President Bob Schultz. “We’re pleased to see this, clearly, and we want to celebrate this day.”

Schultz added that it’s especially satisfying to see the Bottleworks District recognized as the world slowly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To have the folks at Bottleworks steam through that and be the leaders they have demonstrated is a compliment not only to them but the shoulders on which they stand.”

Several residents in downtown Indianapolis were thrilled to hear of the recognition and agreed that Indianapolis should be on the list.

“With all the new businesses and new ventures going on here, I think we’re open for whatever’s going on,” said Indianapolis resident James Carroll. “I think we compete with anybody across the country.”

“A small town, but with a big city feel,” said Indianapolis resident Laura Buckner. “We have a little bit of everything.”

At the same time, others expressed concern about calling Indianapolis one of the World’s Greatest Places in the same year the city is on pace for a homicide record.

“I would agree, but recently, you know, it’s kind of touch and go,” said downtown property manager Dallas Green. “Pretty much what you see on the news every night, you know, people being murdered and shot.”

Schultz pointed out that Indianapolis is tackling the same issues as communities across the country.

“Every city in the world is dealing with COVID, every city in the world is dealing with crime and grime,” Schultz said. “That is not unique to Indianapolis, and it never has been.”

While crime and efforts to fight it will always be part of the city’s story, Schultz believes awards like this are also part of the same story and should be celebrated as such.

“People who only pay attention to the crime that’s being reported across our city, we have to encourage see the bigger picture and celebrate these days when we have some good news to share, and today is one of those days,” he said.

Mark Bode, spokesperson for Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, released the following statement:

“Indianapolis is a diverse, unique, and welcoming community, and we’re proud to be named as one of the World’s Greatest Places by Time Magazine. Just as every other ‘Greatest Place’ on the list, Indianapolis experiences its share of challenges, but our unified commitment to overcome those challenges and create a safer, more equitable city is just as much a reason for our greatness as the innovative spaces of our built environment.” Mark Bode