Indianapolis man accused of shooting son’s football coach

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have a man in custody after they say he shot his son’s football coach.

The IMPD says Cameron Parks shot a man on November 22 after an argument stemming from a youth football game in Tennessee.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, officers responding to the 3600 block of North Chester Avenue found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the left leg.

While investigating the shooting, police learned that Parks’ son is on the victim’s traveling football team and injured his leg during the Tennessee game and had to go to the hospital. While at the hospital, a witness told police Parks told the coach and his girlfriend that “they would have to move or would live in fear.”

Police also learned from another witness that a person forced a man at gunpoint to knock on the victim’s door. When the victim opened the door, the man warned him that the other person had a gun. The victim tried to close the door, but the court document reads the other person, described as a 5’10” Black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, kicked the door before shooting through it.

The court document also details cell phone records of threatening messages from Parks to the victim along with a threatening phone call.

On Saturday, detectives with the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit and an officer with the north district arrested Parks. He faces charges of:

Aggravated Battery

Kidnapping

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon

Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon

Intimidation

Pointing a Firearm