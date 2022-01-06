Indianapolis man arrested in connection with road rage shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is in custody after police say he shot at another vehicle during a road rage incident on the interstate.

The Indiana State Police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. on January 3. Police responded to reports of an alleged road rage incident that led to gunfire on I-465 near Crawfordsville.

Troopers met with the victim and discovered what appeared to be a bullet hole in the side of the truck. The Indiana State Police said an investigation into the shooting led police to an Indianapolis residence.

The Indiana State Police said a search of the home and vehicle led troopers to collect evidence believed to be connected to the shooting.

Troopers arrested 27-year-old Aaron Mosley on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, felon in possession of a firearm, and pointing a firearm.