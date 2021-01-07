Indianapolis man arrested in murder of his 72-year-old uncle

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested and is accused of killing his 72-year-old uncle.

The deadly shooting took place Saturday on North Alabama Street, on Indy’s near north side.

According to court documents, the victim’s nephew agreed to stay for dinner before allegedly shooting his uncle twice in the face.

Russell Peed Jr., 72, died inside his own home that he shared with his wife for decades. Prosecutors claim that widow helped identify Peed’s nephew Robert Dillinger as the accused killer.

Court records don’t explain the reason for the killing, only that Peed and Dillinger spoke for a long time prior to the shooting.

According to Peed’s wife who was home at the time, “Robert was talking about things that caused Russell to be concerned.”

Police claim surveillance video shows the suspect running away from the home with a gun in his hand.

Dillinger is now being held without bond.

Unfortunately, a majority of families torn apart by violence across the city don’t get to see the killer brought to justice.

The numbers show over the last year more than half the city’s homicides remain unsolved.

According to IMPD, in 2020 the department cleared 48% of the city’s homicides with just 30% of the murders resulting in an arrest.

That was down slightly from 2019, when those numbers were 53% and 39% respectively.

“It is imperative as a community that we not honor the code of silence of not snitching,” said Aaron Williams with the City of Peace Coalition.

Community leaders like Aaron Williams have repeatedly insisted the public has to do their part and speak up to improve those numbers.

“You have an obligation to your community and family that if you know something, say something,” said Williams. “Because one day it might be you looking for that closure and that’s the worst feeling that you want.”

Homicides involving victims over the age of 70 are rare. Out of 245 total homicides last year, only four involved victims in that age group and only one of those remains unsolved.