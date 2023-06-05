The scene of a fatal shooting on Indy’s south side in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man is asking for your help solving his brother’s murder.

It’s been two years since 22-year-old Timothy “Alek” Hood was shot and killed on Indy’s south side.

His family says they aren’t giving up hope as they continue to search for justice.

“It hurts every day,” said Alek’s brother, Zackary Hood. “I think about him every single day, you know. I miss him every single day.”

For two years, Hood has been left with more questions than answers about what exactly happened the night his little brother was murdered.

“He was in his garage, somebody came up and shot him once in the back of his head, and left,” said Hood.

According to IMPD, Alek was shot and killed June 5, 2021 around 7:15PM in a garage in the 8300 block of Punto Alto Drive on the south side of Indianapolis.

At the time, police had no suspects.

To this day, police have made no arrests and haven’t publicly named any suspects.

“I’m not going to give up until I find who did it, ever,” said Hood. “If it’s on my last breath. Knowing who did it isn’t going to make it necessarily better, but it’s going to do a lot of healing.”

Hood urged whoever is behind Alek’s murder to come forward.

“Turn yourself in,” said Hood. “You know, it’s been two years. It hurts. My brother didn’t deserve that. He didn’t deserve that at all and I miss him every day.”

FOX59 has reached out to IMPD for updates on the case, but have not heard back.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS