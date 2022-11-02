LEBANON, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is dead after a crash on an exit ramp from I-65 in Lebanon, Indiana Wednesday evening.

Lebanon Police said that around 6:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the northbound exit ramp of the interstate at mile marker 140 for a crash with injury.

Off-duty Lebanon Police Assistant Chief Amy Dickerson witnessed the accident and reported it to police.

Lebanon officers arrived to find a black Chevy Tahoe crashed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer stopped at a red light at the top of the exit ramp.

The driver of the Tahoe, 36-year-old Anthony Holifield of Indianapolis, was entrapped in his vehicle and unresponsive. Lebanon Firefighters worked to get him out, however, they said he succumbed to his injuries and died on the scene.

The Metropolitan FACT Team, consisting of officers and investigators from the Lebanon Police

Department and Whitestown Police Department, were requested to investigate the crash. The

investigation is still ongoing.