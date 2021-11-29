Indianapolis man dies following multivehicle crash on US 52 in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. – A 72-year-old Indianapolis man died following a multivehicle crash in Lebanon over the weekend.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 52 near County Road 300 N.

Investigators said a beige Ford Excursion rear-ended a silver Kia Sorento in stopped or slowed traffic on U.S. 52 southbound. Four additional vehicles ended up rear-ending one another as a result of the initial impact.

The driver of the Sorento, identified as 72-year-old Patrick Donovan of Indianapolis, was taken to a nearby hospital. He later died from his injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Police said it didn’t appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor.