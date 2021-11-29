Indianapolis man dies following multivehicle crash on US 52 in Lebanon

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

LEBANON, Ind. – A 72-year-old Indianapolis man died following a multivehicle crash in Lebanon over the weekend.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 52 near County Road 300 N.

Investigators said a beige Ford Excursion rear-ended a silver Kia Sorento in stopped or slowed traffic on U.S. 52 southbound. Four additional vehicles ended up rear-ending one another as a result of the initial impact.

The driver of the Sorento, identified as 72-year-old Patrick Donovan of Indianapolis, was taken to a nearby hospital. He later died from his injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Police said it didn’t appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News