Indianapolis man dies in Hancock County crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating after an elderly Indianapolis man died in a crash Friday afternoon.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 2:15 Friday afternoon in the area of County Road 300 West and State Road 234.

The caller who reported the crash said they found the vehicle, but was not sure how long it had been there. The driver was not responding.

A preliminary investigation into the crash indicates the driver was heading northbound on County Road 300 West when he crossed State Road 234 and left the road. The driver’s vehicle flpped, landing on the tree. The man did not survive the crash.

County Road 300 in the area of the crash was closed for about 2 hours while police investigated the scene. The crash remains under investigation as of the time of this report.