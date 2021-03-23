Indianapolis man granted work release for probation violations, found murdered 3 weeks later

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is dead following a shooting on the city’s near east side.

Called to a disturbance Monday night, IMPD officers found a 28-year-old man shot to death inside a home on north State Avenue.

Court records show the man killed had two active warrants for his arrest issued just three weeks ago.

Those court documents show that victim, who was previously convicted of drug and gun charges, violated terms of his probation more than two dozen times last month.

That’s why some feel the case illustrates how the legal system sometimes fails to protect both the innocent and the guilty alike.

“How many times does it take before the system raises a red flag and says there’s a problem and intervention is critically needed?” asked Indy FOP president Rick Snyder.

Snyder has often criticized what he calls catch-and-release criminal justice in Marion County.

In this case, after being arrested for repeated violations of his GPS monitoring, a judge granted the victim a work release this month.

Three days later, he escaped from a Duvall Residential Center transport and was missing until he turned up dead.

“It’s a tragic reminder of what we’ve been saying for years. Today they can be the suspect, but tomorrow they can be the victim,” said Snyder.

While he’s not dismissing the victim’s individual accountability, Snyder believes deaths like the one on State could be avoided even though it remains unclear what the motive for the murder may have been.

“It’s a receipt for disaster. We keep saying this,” said Snyder. “Lets intervene, provide resources and support for this person and ensure they don’t go down this path that leads to tragedy. We chalk it up as another stat and say it’s a shame. We can do better next time. Our point is we can do better now. These are senseless losses of life.”

No arrests have been made in the homicide. Anyone with information on the case can still contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.