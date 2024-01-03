INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who police say robbed a gas station was arrested after being found at a casino in Shelbyville on Wednesday.

According to a Fishers Police Department post on X — formerly known as Twitter — 34-year-old Michael Schupay was arrested for robbery and theft after being accused of taking money from a gas station. Robbery is a Level 5 Felony in Indiana.

FPD reported that its officers responded to a Circle K gas station located at 9611 Allisonville Road just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday. A gas station employee told police Schupay threatened to shoot employees if they did not give him money.

Booking photo of Michael Schupay provided by Fishers Police Department.

Employees said Schupay implied he had a gun in his waistband, per FPD. Gas station employees then gave Schupay an undisclosed amount of money.

After Schupay had allegedly fled the scene, employees called 911. None of the gas station’s staff was injured during the incident, per FPD.

Police used gas station video surveillance to get a description of the suspect vehicle. Using license plate reader technology, officers tracked Schupay to the Horseshoe Casino in Shelbyville.

FPD reported that, with assistance from Shelbyville Police and the Indiana Gaming Commission, Schupay was taken into custody. Investigators reported that they found currency consistent with what was stolen from the gas station and clothing consistent with what the suspect wore during the robbery in the vehicle Schupay was using.

FPD reported that, during an interview, Schupay admitted to the robbery. He was later booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

If convicted, Schupay could face a six-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.