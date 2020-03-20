Indianapolis man seriously injured in Hancock County crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man suffered life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash in Hancock County Friday.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Friday on County Road 600 West just north of U.S. 40. Witnesses calling in the crash said one of the drivers was not responding.

Witnesses told police that a 2005 GMC flatbed commercial truck was heading northbound on C.R. 600 West when a 1986 Ford F150 traveling southbound crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the GMC.

The driver in the Ford suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to an Indianapolis hospital. The other driver was not injured in the crash.

Police believe that the Ford driver may have been using drugs that played a factor in the crash.

The road was closed between U.S. 40 and County Road 100 North while officers from the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team investigated and cleaned up the scene.