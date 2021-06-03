Indianapolis man struck, killed by semi after running into oncoming traffic in Bartholomew County

News
Posted: / Updated:

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.– Police say a man was struck and killed by a semi truck Wednesday night on I-65 in Bartholomew County.

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. near the 76.5 mile-marker. While deputies responded to a report of a crash with injury, dispatch informed them one of the people involved in the crash stole a vehicle from a bystander and fled the scene.

A deputy found the stolen vehicle wrecked about a half a mile south of the original crash location.

The suspect apparently exited the stolen vehicle, jumped over the cable barrier located in the median and ran into oncoming traffic. A semi truck was unable to stop in time and fatally struck the man.

Officials identified him as 39-year-old Cordell Jackson Jr. of Indianapolis.

The driver of the semi truck was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw, but was not suspected to be under the influence of any substances.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said it’s not clear why Jackson ran into oncoming traffic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News