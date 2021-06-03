Indianapolis man struck, killed by semi after running into oncoming traffic in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.– Police say a man was struck and killed by a semi truck Wednesday night on I-65 in Bartholomew County.

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. near the 76.5 mile-marker. While deputies responded to a report of a crash with injury, dispatch informed them one of the people involved in the crash stole a vehicle from a bystander and fled the scene.

A deputy found the stolen vehicle wrecked about a half a mile south of the original crash location.

The suspect apparently exited the stolen vehicle, jumped over the cable barrier located in the median and ran into oncoming traffic. A semi truck was unable to stop in time and fatally struck the man.

Officials identified him as 39-year-old Cordell Jackson Jr. of Indianapolis.

The driver of the semi truck was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw, but was not suspected to be under the influence of any substances.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said it’s not clear why Jackson ran into oncoming traffic.