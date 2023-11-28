CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a high-speed chase in Clark County that ended in injury for those involved and tragedy for others who just happened to be on the road.

One man is now facing charges for fleeing from police and speeding away upwards of 100 miles per hour in early November.

A UPS truck driver also died after traffic backed up when the pursuit ended. FOX59/CBS4 sat down with the other UPS driver who was in that truck and survived.

“I’m just so lucky to be alive and be home with my family,” said Kevin Joseph, who was injured in the semi crash back on Nov. 7.

Just three weeks ago, Kevin Joseph and his colleague, 25-year-old Patrick Harvey, were driving their UPS truck to Jacksonville, Florida when they ran into a high-speed chase.

“Four miles north of Louisville is as far as we made it,” Joseph explained. “Woke up to a high-speed vehicle going past us and some sirens.”

State Police say deputies and troopers were chasing 27-year-old Dylin Taylor. Court records indicate his speeds reached upwards of 110 miles an hour.

“We were a chain reaction of the events,” Joseph explained.

The chase came to a close when police say Taylor crashed, injuring a state trooper along the way.

A mere 10 minutes later, Joseph and his colleague would get tangled in the mess.

“I just felt pure impact in the truck,” Joseph described.

His UPS truck came smashing into traffic suddenly coming to a halt. Traffic cameras caught the flames sparking within seconds of crashing. Shock weighed over Joseph as he scrambled to escape the semi’s sleeper cab.

“I don’t remember hardly touching anything in the truck after the impact,” he said. “More or less noticed the flames and knew I had to get out of the truck.”

Joseph escaped with three fractured vertebrae and a broken rib. His partner did not.

“I was very thankful to hear he was alive because the first thing he told me was that his partner has passed,” Kevin’s wife April Joseph said. “And that was very rough.”

The man officials were chasing now faces at least 10 different charges, and Kevin Joseph said he wants justice for his fallen colleague.

“If somebody wouldn’t have been running from the police, the accident probably never would’ve happened,” Joseph said.

FOX59/CBS4 reached out to Indiana State Police for an update on this case. The agency said there is not anything new at this time.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Joseph family afford expenses that have been incurred since the day of the deadly crash. To learn more, please visit here.