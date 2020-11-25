Indianapolis Mayor Hogsett quarantines after possible coronavirus exposure

INDIANAPOLIS — The office of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday the mayor and his wife are in quarantine after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus.

The quarantine for the mayor and his wife Steph comes after having close contact with someone last week who recently tested positive.

Hogsett will remain in quarantine until December 4, according to the mayor’s office.

Read the full statement provided by the mayor’s office:

Today, Mayor Hogsett and his wife, Steph Hogsett, announced that they are currently in quarantine after having had close contact with an individual last weekend who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Neither Mayor Hogsett or Steph are exhibiting symptoms and plan to be tested at the end of the week, based on guidance from the Marion County Public Health Department. Mayor Hogsett will remain in quarantine through December 4.