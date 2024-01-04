INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and other city officials will provide an update on the city’s Violence Reduction Plan at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Hogsett will be joined by outgoing IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, Deputy Mayor of Public Health and Safety Lauren Rodriguez and David Muhammad of the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform.

According to a press release, the three-year plan required $150 million in funding. The plan included a $9 million investment in modern policing technology and aimed to create 100 new IMPD officers positions. The plan also included funding for up to 40 IMPD civilian positions to cover non-emergencies.

Additionally, the city’s plan also accounted for “$45 million for grassroots violence prevention organizations, more than 60 peacemakers to engage with those at risk of becoming perpetrators or victims of gun violence and $30 million for mental health resources.”

2024 is the third year of the plan’s implementation. In 2023, homicides were down about 7% in Indianapolis.

IMPD’s detectives determined there were 216 homicides in the Circle City last year. In 2022, there were 226 homicides in Indianapolis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.