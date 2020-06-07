Indianapolis mayor: No plans for additional curfew restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Sunday morning that there are no plans to implement additional curfew restrictions.

This comes after the mayor imposed curfews in Marion County Friday and Saturday night.

After riots in Indianapolis last weekend resulted in violence and property damage, protests in Indianapolis have remained peaceful since Sunday, June 1.

“Thank you to the record-breaking number of individuals who lifted their voices in peaceful advocacy this weekend and to the law enforcement who helped to keep large crowds safe on busy streets,” Hogsett went on to say.

