Indianapolis mayor to address city during State of Downtown Part 2

INDIANAPOLIS – Today, Mayor Joe Hogsett and Downtown Indy Inc. officials will hold a second State of Downtown.

During today’s address, officials will detail their plans and priorities for the rest of 2020.

Last week, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced $750,000 dollars will be reinvested in the Mile Square area to make it safe and attractive to visitors and workers again.

Officials say one way they plan to do that is by addressing homelessness, cleanliness, and residential growth. There’s also a new initiative focused on public safely.

Next week, a new safety ambassador program will launch. Eight residents will patrol the downtown streets from 7 a.m. to 7pm.

“They will be an additional set of eyes and ears. They will have a two-way radio with them. When they see any activity going on—negative activity—they can get an officer there quickly,” explained Downtown Indy President Sherry Seiwert.

Downtown leaders say they’re also working with businesses to set up more surveillance cameras that IMPD could access.

Today’s state of downtown begins at 4 p.m. virtually. We will livestream the news conference here.