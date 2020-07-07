Indianapolis Mayor unveils survey to re-image public safety

INDIANAPOLIS — A new survey launched by the Indianapolis mayoral office is seeking residents’ input on developing a community-driven definition of justice and public safety in the city.

The Mayor’s office says the public safety survey is the first part of a community-driven process to reimagine public safety in Indianapolis. The goal of the survey is to “create a new definition of justice that represents equitable and fair enforcement of the law” and foster safer neighborhoods.

“At its best, government channels the will of the people to make positive change,” said City-County Council President Vop Osili. “This survey provides an opportunity for residents to spell out their expectations for public safety in the community and make a difference for the future of the city.”

The Mayor’s office partnered with the NYU School of Law Criminal Justice Lab for the survey. The survey asks people to identify their top three public safety problems in the community. It also asks about resources available, what conditions must be present to be safe and equitable, how to make sure the public safety system is accountable, and what should be considered as the city begins the work.

“Earlier this summer, thousands of residents made their voices heard through peaceful protests throughout our city,” said Mayor Hogsett. “I encourage those who protested, and any resident interested in improving our city, to take part in this survey as we re-imagine public safety in Indianapolis.”

People can access the survey at indy.gov/publicsafetysurvey. The survey is open through August 31 and individual answers will remain confidential.