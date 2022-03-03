INDIANAPOLIS — An inspection of an Indianapolis McDonald’s location resulted in the health inspector briefly shutting down the location.

On Wednesday, the Marion County Public Health Department inspected the McDonald’s location at 4545 West 38th Street after a complaint of cockroaches and fruit flies.

This restaurant is infested with roaches and fruit flies. If you pull all 3 of the coolers out under the frappe machine, McCafé machine and orange juice machine several roaches will come out. There is roaches inside the coolers as well, especially the one under the orange juice machine. There is also roaches in the small hole in the wall in the back by the time clock. Original complaint via Marion County Public Health Department

When the health inspector went to the restaurant, they discovered two violations, one critical. The critical violation included what appeared to be live roaches behind the cooler, McCafe machine, and orange juice machine.

The inspector also found that the walls behind the coolers, McCafe machine, and orange juice machine were soiled. The area behind and below the ice machine was soiled, and the wall across from the drive-through window was soiled.

After the inspection, the health inspector instructed the restaurant to close due to pest infestation. They ordered the restaurant to have pest control revisit the location, noting the last time the location was serviced was February 16.

The health department rechecked the establishment to make sure there was no roach activity and there was proof of pest control. They approved the location to reopen earlier Thursday.

“We are committed to providing our customers and crewmembers with a clean and pleasant dining and working experience. Management took immediate corrective action and the health department reinspected the restaurant this morning at our request and instructed us to reopen.” McDonald’s Owner/Operator Mohommed Moalikyar

We reached out to the Marion County Public Health Department to learn more about their process and find out more information about this incident. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.