Indianapolis Monumental Marathon goes virtual for 2020

INDIANAPOLIS– The 2020 Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is canceling its in-person event this year and moving to a virtual experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a large event which annually attracts participants from all 50 states and over 25 countries, we did not take this lightly, and ultimately made this decision with public health as our primary goal,” organizers said in a release.

Organizers listed these options for those who have already registered for the event:

Participate virtually: Run your race at the location of your choice during the month of November. You’ll receive your race kit in the mail including your shirt, medal, finisher gift, and other items to enhance your virtual experience.

Run your race at the location of your choice during the month of November. You’ll receive your race kit in the mail including your shirt, medal, finisher gift, and other items to enhance your virtual experience. Defer your entry to 2021: Have your registration fees applied to the 2021 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, Half Marathon, or 5K. You will receive instructions and details in early 2021.

Have your registration fees applied to the 2021 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, Half Marathon, or 5K. You will receive instructions and details in early 2021. Donate your race fee to Monumental Kids Movement: Monumental Kids Movement is a youth running program that engages and educates Indianapolis youth about the benefits of physical fitness and healthy living. Health and Wellness participatory programs for students are now more important than ever – help us by donating your race entry fee to this Monumental cause.

Monumental Kids Movement is a youth running program that engages and educates Indianapolis youth about the benefits of physical fitness and healthy living. Health and Wellness participatory programs for students are now more important than ever – help us by donating your race entry fee to this Monumental cause. Request a Refund: We recognize the current economy has created hardships for many. Upon request, we will refund your full registration fee.

The Four-Year Medal Series is being suspended and will resume in 2021. Officials say anyone who is a “legacy runner” will maintain that status regardless of their decision to compete virtually.

More details and answers to common questions can be found here.

Virtual race kits for participants will include a technical, gender-specific race shirt, finisher medal and more.

Photo: Indianapolis Monumental Marathon