Indianapolis mother, toddler jump off balcony to escape fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A mother and son jumped to safety after a fire broke out in their home Wednesday evening.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire happened in the 1300 block of Leonard Street around 5:30 p.m. A man told firefighters that he was asleep downstairs when he woke up to the smell of smoke and the smoke alarm going off.

The man said he found fire on the lower level deck near the door. He yelled to a woman who was also in the home to get out as he evacuated the building. The woman grabbed her 3-year-old son and went to the second-story balcony where they jumped onto the garage before jumping to the ground.

The woman and child were transported to area hospitals to be checked out, but the department said they don’t believe they suffered any serious injury. Two firefighters suffered slight injuries in the fire and were transported to an area hospital to get checked out.

The department was able to put the fire out by 6 p.m. IFD Victims Assistance is working with Indy American Red Cross for shelter. Five people were displaced by the fire and two cats are unaccounted for as of the time of this report.