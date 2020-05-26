Indianapolis Motor Speedway opens as new COVID-19 testing site

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway opens Tuesday as the newest COVID-19 testing location.

IMS along with Warren Central High School will replace testing locations at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Eastern Star Church.

COVID-19 tests will be offered on the east side of Indianapolis at Warren Central High School, 9500 E. 16th Street. Testing will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Testing is also available on the west side at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 4790 W. 16th Street, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. starting Tuesday, May 26.

Testing at either location is by appointment only. You will need to fill out a form online which includes a health screening.

The sites will offer drive-through and walk-up testing in areas most impacted by COVID-19.

Testing is free and is aimed at addressing virus hotspots in Marion County. People with COVID-19 symptoms are strongly encouraged to get tested, as well as those with or without symptoms who are over age 65, immunocompromised, or a frontline essential worker.

The criteria for testing at these sites include those who are:

Experiencing the following symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Muscle pains

Headache

Sore throats

New loss of taste/smell

With or without symptoms in any of the following groups:

Seniors over 65 years of age

Those with weakened immune systems

Frontline essential workers

People with symptoms of COVID-19 or who meet other testing criteria can register by visiting MarionHealth.org/indycovid.

You can also call (317) 221-5515 or (317) 221-8967.