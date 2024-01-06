INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis musician Gene Deer has died.

In a Facebook post, the Slippery Noodle announced Deer’s “sudden passing.” The Slippery Noodle’s team called Deer “an icon” and a “beloved member of the Slippery Noodle family.”

In a statement, the Shelby County Coroner’s Office announced that, at 9:03 p.m. on Jan. 5, officials were dispatched to the 200 block of Creekside Park in Fairland on a report of a deceased male. The coroner’s office positively identified the man as 59-year-old Gene Deer of Fairland.

Photo of Gene Deer courtesy of Lorri Markum.

The Shelby County Coroner’s Office is still investigating Deer’s exact manner and cause of death alongside the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

Deer recorded two albums during his career — “Soul Tender” and “Livin’ With the Blues.” According to Spotify, “Soul Tender” was released in 1995 under the Slippery Noodle Sound label. “Livin’ With the Blues” followed in 1998, per Apple Music.

“It is with heavy hearts that we have to share the news of the sudden passing of Gene Deer,” the Slippery Noodle Inn’s Facebook post read. “He was an icon in the Indy music scene and beyond. He was a beloved member of the Slippery Noodle family. His great smile and energy made every one he touched a better person. He will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. RIP Gene!!! “