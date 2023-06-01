INDIANAPOLIS — Basketball may be the second most popular sport in the U.S. right behind football but Indianapolis is a little further down on the totem poll when it comes to fans at #27 out of 296 total.

A new WalletHub study dives into the 2023 best and worst cities for basketball fans. In 2022 the NBA brought in $10 billion in revenue resurging from the disappointing numbers it experienced during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder against Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 31, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Basketball may be popular across the country but a big question for this study is what makes one city better than others for the sport? Top-performing teams, revenues and traditions are all part of the equation but of course there’s no game without the fans. The city also should encourage attendance and engagement by making stadiums accessible and keeping ticket costs affordable.

Metrics used for the nationwide study

WalletHub put all the data and numbers together to find the best spots across America to enjoy one of the top sports. They compared more than 290 of the largest cities based on 21 key metrics ranging from performance level to ticket prices and stadium accessibility of each city’s NBA and NCAA Division 1 teams.

Top 30 Best Cities for Basketball Fans ranked

Overall Rank City Total Score NBA NCAA 1 Los Angeles, CA 62.3 1 1 2 Boston, MA 57.38 2 19 3 San Francisco, CA 47.06 3 134 4 Philadelphia, PA 46.97 10 4 5 Salt Lake City, UT 46.45 5 75 6 Miami, FL 46.17 4 90 7 Washington, DC 42.06 13 20 8 New York, NY 40.72 17 12 9 San Antonio, TX 40.29 7 177 10 Atlanta, GA 40.2 8 166 11 Chicago, IL 39.99 12 69 12 Oklahoma City, OK 39.76 6 296 13 Milwaukee, WI 39.55 9 185 14 Cleveland, OH 37.89 11 215 15 Dallas, TX 36.99 15 103 16 New Orleans, LA 36.99 14 121 17 Memphis, TN 36.16 18 130 18 Houston, TX 35.81 26 29 19 Portland, OR 34.88 16 231 20 Charlotte, NC 34.13 22 149 21 Orlando, FL 34.02 20 175 22 Minneapolis, MN 33.93 19 266 23 Phoenix, AZ 33.1 25 138 24 Detroit, MI 33.04 23 227 25 Sacramento, CA 32.67 21 260 26 Denver, CO 31.58 24 283 27 Indianapolis, IN 31.21 27 267 28 Durham, NC 30.18 28 2 29 Storrs, CT 29.8 28 3 30 Lawrence, KS 28.56 28 5 WalletHub 2023 Study

Indianapolis also placed at #26 followed by Lexington, Louisville, Cincinnati and Tulsa in rankings by city size.

Methodology

To determine the best and worst cities for professional and college fans WalletHub compared 296 of the most populated across both NBA and NCAA categories.

21 relevant metrics were used which are listed below with their corresponding weights and graded on a 100-point scale representing the most favorable conditions. They chose cities with at least one college basketball or NBA team. We also ranked the cities based on population size, using the following groupings:

Large Cities: More than 300,000 people

More than 300,000 people Midsize Cities: 100,000 to 300,000 people

100,000 to 300,000 people Small Cities: Fewer than 100,000 people

NBA: Total Points = 70

NCAA Basketball: Total Points = 30

For more information on WalletHub’s full study of the best and worst cities for basketball fans you can head to their website.