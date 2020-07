INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is working to make the downtown Canal Walk safer. The city just announced a plan from the Department of Metropolitan Development.

IMPD is offering two off-duty overnight shifts from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., and DMD will pay for it.

Officials are also addressing lighting issues and working with DPW to repair street-level lights.

And they’ll install security cameras in the coming months.