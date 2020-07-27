Indianapolis police asking public to help find missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are asking the public to help find a missing 74-year-old woman.

Police said Dorothy Wray walked away from the Emergency Room at Eskenazi Hospital.

Wray suffers from mental illness and may be off her medication, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with writing, brown leggings and a dark hat with the letters AU.



Anyone with information Wray’s whereabouts, please contact the IMPD non-emergency number at 317-327-3811 or 911. Missing Persons can be reached at 317-327-6160, or visit www.CrimeTips.org.