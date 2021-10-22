Indianapolis police investigating 2 shootings within 20 minutes, 6 miles apart

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred within less than 20 minutes of one another, six miles apart, and left two people injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the first shooting occurred around 8 p.m. near the intersections of E. Washington Street and McKim Avenue in the Arsenal Heights neighborhood.

Police said the victim at this scene was transported to a hospital in serious condition, but could not release any further information as the investigation is active and ongoing.

The second shooting occurred six miles away roughly 17 minutes later at 24 N Chester, a few blocks west of Washington and Sherman.

Police said the victim at this scene was transported in stable condition.

At this time, police have not yet released any further information as the investigations are still active and ongoing.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.